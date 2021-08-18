New CAD renders show Apple Watch Series 7 in a completely new look than its previous iterations. In line with previous speculations, the renders show a flat design for the product, losing on its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders leaked - August 18, 2021
- Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders show flat design, same component placement as before - August 18, 2021
- USD/CAD off monthly highs, challenges 1.2600 ahead of Canadian CPI, Fed minutes - August 18, 2021