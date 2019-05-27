ApplyBoard, a Kitchener-Waterloo-based AI-enabled recruitment platform helping international students apply to post-secondary education in North America, recently closed a $55 million CAD Series B. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ApplyBoard raises $55 million CAD Series B for international student recruitment platform - May 27, 2019
- The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Five Day Exchange Rate Forecast: Sterling Could Fall On Brexiteer Leadership Fears - May 27, 2019
- Take Your Maggi Love To Next Level With CAD’s Amah-zing Maggi Thukpa! - May 27, 2019