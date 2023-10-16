Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.05/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Nov. 15; for shareholders of record Oct. 31; ex-div Oct. 30. See AX.UN:CA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Artis Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.05 dividend - October 16, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie has a lot of work to do to improve – Scotiabank - October 16, 2023
- Extendicare Inc. declares CAD 0.04 dividend - October 16, 2023