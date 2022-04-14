Atco declares CAD 0.4617 dividend

Atco (OTCPK:ACLLF) declares CAD 0.4617/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.11% Payable May 13; for shareholders of record April 30; ex-div April 29. See ACLLF Dividend …
