AUD/CAD has been in a bearish trend for almost a year. However, the market structure has turned bullish after the price made continuous higher highs. The price broke above all major resistance levels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AUD/CAD buy signal: riding the emerging bullish trend - November 2, 2023
- USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.3800s on rebounding Oil prices and a weaker USD - November 2, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares Core MSCI CAD Qlty Div ETF up on Wednesday (XDIV) - November 1, 2023