AUD/CAD Could Weaken As Oil Market Stability Strengthens Case For Canadian Comeback

AUD/CAD has strengthened on the back of improved risk sentiment and lower oil prices. However, as oil prices have become more stable, AUD/CAD may struggle to strengthen further.
