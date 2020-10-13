EUR/USD’s daily chart shows indecision in the market place. Acceptance below Monday’s low of 1.1787 would mean the period of indecision has ended with a bear victory. Alternatively, a close above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AUD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears placing their sell-limit orders for a 1:3 R/R opportunity - October 12, 2020
- USD/CAD snaps four-day losing trend in Asia - October 12, 2020
- NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears should stay wary of monthly support - October 12, 2020