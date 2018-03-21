AUD/CAD should consolidate around 1.01-1.02 in Q2 – Westpac

AUD/CAD rallied as far as 1.0240 in March, ten-month highs and CAD weakness rather than AUD gains account for most of AUD/CAD’s rise this year, according to analysts at Westpac. “While the BoC hiked interest rates to 1.25% in January and signalled …
