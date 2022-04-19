AUD/CAD traded lower yesterday after hitting resistance slightly below the 200-EMA on the 4-hour chart, near the key territory of 0.9340. That zone acted as a key support between Mar. 29 and Apr. 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AUD/CAD Stays Below A Downside Resistance Line - April 19, 2022
- MTY Food Group declares CAD 0.21 dividend - April 19, 2022
- Looking Glass Labs Receives Over CAD 2.5 Million in Metaverse Land Sale Proceeds - April 19, 2022