The Australian Dollar is the top Chinese Yuan proxy currency, and this morning’s Chinese data ensured that the AUD/CAD won’t be able to extend its advance. The exhausted upside is anticipated to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AUD/CAD: Upside is Exhausted, Corrective Phase to Follow - January 1, 2020
- ‘You know what, we’ll take her’: Bryant police foster kitten named Cad - January 1, 2020
- Rupee gains as CAD narrows in September quarter - December 31, 2019