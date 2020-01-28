Why the safety measure to a rescue is to prevent a currency price to achieve 0 as this means a nation is completely bankrupt. AUD/CAD Vs AUD/NZD Top AUD’s cross pair top is AUD/CAD. Why not AUD/NZD as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AUD Predicts AUD and CAD - January 28, 2020
- USD/CAD Faces A Risk of Reversal at This Price – USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast - January 28, 2020
- USD/CAD trades above 1.3200 ahead of US data - January 28, 2020