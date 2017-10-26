AUD/CAD: Fundamental Review and Forecast

There is high volatility today. Investors are waiting for the decision of the Bank of Canada about raising the interest rate. Probably this issue will be postponed until December. The AUD/CAD continues in the frames of a weak downward trend. The only thing …
