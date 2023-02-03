A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.16/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.86% Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
