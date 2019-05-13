Badger Daylighting declares CAD 0.0475 dividend

Badger Daylighting (OTCPK:BADFF) declares CAD 0.0475/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 1.29% Payable June 14; for shareholders of record May 31; ex-div May 30.
