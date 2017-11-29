Barclays Capital FX Strategy Research notes that this week’s OPEC meeting, along with Canada’s Q3 GDP and November employment reports (both due on 1 December) may trigger a softer loonie as we end the week. “OPEC could disappoint market expectations and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Barclays sees an opportunity for CAD shorts ahead of OPEC meeting - November 29, 2017
- AUD/CAD should grind lower – Westpac - November 29, 2017
- Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market 2017: Current Analysis and Research 2023 - November 28, 2017