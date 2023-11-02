Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) declares CAD 0.0225/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous Payable Jan. 2; for shareholders of record Dec. 15; ex-div Dec. 14. See BTE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart …
