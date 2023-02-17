BBTV closed this financing as it looks to “support its path to profitability,” with the intention of using this recent loan to pay off its overdraft facility.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BBTV secures $21.6 million CAD loan to pay off overdraft facility - February 17, 2023
- Driving Success in Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023: Insights from Top Regions and Companies till 2028 - February 17, 2023
- Is This The Best iPhone 15 Leak Yet? CAD Renders Show Smaller Bezels, USB-C, And More - February 17, 2023