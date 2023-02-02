Eli Lilly Non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 beats by $0.24, revenue of $7.3B misses by $90M Aptiv Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.09, revenue of $4.64B beats by $200M Like us on Facebook to see similar stories …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BCE raises dividend by 5.2% to CAD 0.9675 - February 2, 2023
- Electrical CAD Market 2023 is Anticipated to Register a High CAGR of During the Forecast Period 2023-2028 - February 2, 2023
- USD/CAD slides to its lowest since November, eyes mid-1.3200s amid weaker USD - February 2, 2023