Becker Milk declares CAD 0.40 dividend

Becker Milk (OTC:BCKMF) declares CAD 0.40/share semi-annual dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.85% Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 23; ex-div March 22. See BCKMF …
