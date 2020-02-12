Bell Canada (Bell) has announced a public offering in Canada of CAD 750 million worth of medium term debenture notes. The 3.505 percent Series M-50 offering fall under the company’s MTN programme and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD extends slide toward 1.3260 as WTI targets $51 - February 12, 2020
- Bell Canada starts CAD 750 mln offering of medium term notes - February 12, 2020
- USD/CAD slides to 1-week lows, further below 1.3300 mark - February 12, 2020