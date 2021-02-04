Canadian operator Bell plans to pump CAD 1-1.2 billion over the next two years into expanding its fibre and mobile networks. The operator said the move underscores the essential role networks have had …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Bell to pump CAD 1-1.2 billion extra into accelerating fibre, mobile network rollouts - February 4, 2021
- COVID-fuelled growth sees EdTech startup Showbie raise $7.5 million CAD Series A extension - February 4, 2021
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Resisting a Retreat - February 4, 2021