Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that his campaign raised $22 million (CAD $29 million) in just five days following a remarkable comeback in the Democratic primary, nearly matching the same …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Biden says campaign raised $22 million (CAD $29 million) in five days and warns against negativity from ‘Bernie Brothers’ - March 7, 2020
- Tee Int’l ex-CEO probed by CAD; removed as director - March 6, 2020
- EUR/CAD: Loonie vulnerable to further weakness as price of oil collapses – MUFG - March 6, 2020