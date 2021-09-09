Thanks to intelligent CAD data powered by CADENAS, DOCERAM positioning pins are used in the new body plant of a premium car manufacturer. The 3D CAD portal for high-performance ceramic components thus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Big success with small positioning pin: 3D CAD portal powered by CADENAS helps DOCERAM to significantly increase sales - September 9, 2021
- USD/CAD erases daily gains, stays quiet below 1.2700 ahead of US data, Fedspeak - September 9, 2021
- USD/CAD analysis: Trades in narrow channel - September 9, 2021