On his HBO talk show on Friday night, Bill Maher, defended Hollywood actor Armie Hammer who has been the subject of disturbing claims of cannibalism and abuse with multiple women.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Bill Maher defends Armie Hammer: Real Time host says women who were in a relationship with the ‘cad’ should have known ‘it’s not gonna come out well in the end’ amid claims … - February 6, 2021
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2800 despite ugly January employment numbers - February 5, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Remains Range-Bound - February 5, 2021