Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) announced that its bitcoin balance of 3,012 as of the end of day Tuesday, February 16 is valued at $186M Canadian. Hut 8, one of North America’s oldest and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Nearing 3-Yr. Peak - February 17, 2021
- Bitcoin Stock News: Hut 8 Mining (TSX: $HUT.TO) bitcoin holdings surpass 3,012 valued at $186M CAD - February 17, 2021
- US Pre Market Open: 100 pips gains on GBP/CHF and USD/CAD; Topped out on AUD/NZD and EUR/CAD - February 17, 2021