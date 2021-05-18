Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF // OTC:BFARF) announces it has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Bitfarms Announces CAD$75.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors - May 17, 2021
- USD/CAD fades corrective pullback below 1.2100 - May 17, 2021
- CAD in Industrial Machinery Market 2021| Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Marketing Channel, Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2026 - May 17, 2021