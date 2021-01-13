Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF) (U.S.:OTC:BFARF), one of the largest and most productive publicly listed bitcoin mining operations in the world, is pleased …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)