BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZLC:CA) declares CAD 0.065/share monthly dividend. Payable Dec. 4; for shareholders of record Nov. 29; ex-div Nov. 28. See ZLC:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF declares CAD 0.065 dividend - November 21, 2023
- Sokoman Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of Up To CAD$3M - November 21, 2023
- BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF declares CAD 0.11 dividend - November 21, 2023