BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX:ZWS:CA) declared CAD 0.09/share monthly dividend. Payable Dec. 4; for shareholders of record Nov. 29; ex-div Nov. 28. See ZWS:CA Dividend …
