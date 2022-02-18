Boardwalk REIT declares CAD 0.0834 dividend

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) declares CAD 0.0834/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 1.83% Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 25.
