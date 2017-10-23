The Bank of Canada (BoC) meets this week after it surprised markets by hiking rates in September, but subsequent comments expressing concern about the impact of currency gains have seen pricing for the October meeting fall to just under 25% chance of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BoC: Another surprise could temporarily boost the CAD – BNPP - October 23, 2017
- BoC Awaits: USD/CAD to Six-Week High as CAD Data Continues to Soften - October 22, 2017
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Outlook: GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Charges On Hopes Of EU Trade Talks - October 22, 2017