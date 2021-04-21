In the view of FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, a d ovish surprise would lift the USD/CAD pair. “The BoC is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the improving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FX Daily: Bank of Canada’s cautious tapering unlikely to lend CAD a helping hand - April 21, 2021
- BoC Preview: USD/CAD is likely to react significantly higher to a dovish surprise - April 21, 2021
- Guinean franc to Canadian dollar (GNF to CAD) - April 21, 2021