Blood pressure variability (BPV) is independently associated with higher cardiovascular risks. However, whether BPV is associated with poor outcomes for coronary artery disease (CAD) patients …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BP variability in patients with CAD undergoing PCI associated with poor outcomes - September 25, 2022
- Global CAD For Breast Cancer Screening Market Size, Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis of Top Companies by 2028 - September 25, 2022
- CAD CAM Software Market Size, Share, Growth, 2022 Key Players, Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2029 - September 25, 2022