Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market, Growing $65 Million by 2023

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 12/12/2017 — The Brazilian dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market was valued at $30 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $65 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2023. CAD/CAM is used in digital …
