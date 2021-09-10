Breaking: Unemployment Rate in Canada declines to 7.1%, USD/CAD trades below 1.2600

The Unemployment Rate in Canada declined to 7.1% in August, compared to analysts’ estimate of 7.3%, from 7.5% in July with the Net Change in Employment rising by 90.2K, Statistics Canada reported on …
