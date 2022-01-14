Bridgemarq Real Estate Services declares CAD 0.1125 dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF) declares CAD 0.1125/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 8.18%Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Jan.
