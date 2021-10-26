Bridgit, a “workforce intelligence” technology company that is focused on the construction industry, announced today that it has raised CAD$24 million, or about US$19.4 million, in Series B funding.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Bridgit secures $24M CAD in funding to provide construction companies with ‘workforce intelligence’ - October 26, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.2400 In Sight - October 26, 2021
- USD/CAD bounces up from 1.2350 and approaches 1.2400 - October 26, 2021