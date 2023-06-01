BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) declares CAD 0.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 0.74%Payable July 14; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29.The company …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BRP declares CAD 0.18 dividend - June 1, 2023
- Using a Design Table in 3D CAD to produce varied models - June 1, 2023
- USD/CAD drills weekly low near 1.3550 as Oil price recovers, US Dollar dribbles, PMIs eyed - June 1, 2023