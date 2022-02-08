BTB Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.025 dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) declares CAD 0.025/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 7.52% Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 25.
