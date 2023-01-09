India’s current account deficit widened to $36.4 billion or 4.4 of GDP in the third quarter of 2022, from $18.2 billion or 2.2 percent of GDP in the second quarter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops to fresh multi-week low, further below 1.3400 amid weaker USD/rallying oil prices - January 9, 2023
- Budget 2023 could announce measures to curtail increasing CAD: Sources - January 9, 2023
- USD/CAD: Double zigzag likely to complete near 1.403 - January 9, 2023