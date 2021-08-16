Toronto-based startup Buildable is aiming to be a leader in the low-code movement, which is expected to grow significantly in coming years, pushed by the need for remote development amid COVID-19.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Buildable secures $3.76 million CAD to empower developers with low-code software - August 16, 2021
- USD/CAD: Snap elections to be good news for the loonie – ING - August 16, 2021
- USD/CAD inches closer to mid-1.2500s, fresh session tops - August 16, 2021