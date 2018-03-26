BuildDirect closes $53 million CAD, exits creditor protection

Vancouver-based BuildDirect has raised $36 million CAD in new financing, and converted $19 million of interim financing provided during CCAA proceedings for a total raise of $53 million led by Mohr Davidow Ventures. New and existing investors that …
