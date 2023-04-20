KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy has witnessed a surprising turnaround in its current account balance, with the country achieving a surplus of $654 million in March. This comes after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD achieves surplus of $654 million in March - April 20, 2023
- Closing Bell: Starlight US Residential Fund CAD down on Wednesday (SURF-A) - April 20, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares SP US Small Cap ETF CAD Hdg up on Wednesday (XSMH) - April 19, 2023