The Canadian dollar was among the worst performers against the US dollar over the past week, gaining about 0.3%, points out the research team at BBH. “The greenback’s softer tone appears to reflect consolidation rather than an outright correction The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD: Amongst worst performers against the USD – BBH - October 16, 2017
- Commissioners tackle contracts, approve remodel for CAD - October 15, 2017
- Comprehensive analysis of CAD software market published by leading research firm - October 15, 2017