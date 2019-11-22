The currency pair tested the weekly S1 at 0.7434 on Thursday. The CAD/CHF exchange rate is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 0.7480 and could be set for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/CHF 4H Chart: Sets for breakout - November 22, 2019
- Physician-Predicted Risk for CAD vs Observed CAD in Obesity - November 22, 2019
- Rail supplier news from CloudMoyo, BlackBerry, TekTracking, Cad Railway, WSP and EnviroServe (Nov. 20) - November 22, 2019