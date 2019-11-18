As the risk-on mood is temporarily decreasing demand for safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss Franc, more upside is expected in the CAD/CHF after the breakout above its support zone. Price action …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/CHF: Rise in Bullish Momentum to Extend Breakout - November 18, 2019
- USD/CAD Bullish Bounce Targeting 1.3250 and Above - November 18, 2019
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 50% Fibo, 100-day SMA on seller’s radar - November 17, 2019