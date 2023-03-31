India’s current account deficit declined to $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in Q3 of FY23 from $30.9 billion (3.7% of GDP) in Q2 of FY23 and $22.2 billion (2.7% of GDP) in the year-earlier period, …
