BoC maintains interest rates as expected at 1.75% Cautious monetary policy statement given trade war risks. See our latestQ3 FX forecastto learn what will drive the currency through the quarter. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CAD Drops as Bank of Canada Flags Concerns Over Trade Wars
BoC maintains interest rates as expected at 1.75% Cautious monetary policy statement given trade war risks. See our latestQ3 FX forecastto learn what will drive the currency through the quarter. …