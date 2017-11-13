CAD: Greenback downside correction may not be over – BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the US dollar peaked against the Canadian dollar near CAD1.2920 at the end of October, and before the weekend it had fallen to about CAD1.2665. “The two-month uptrend line is found near CAD1.2655. Additional support is seen near …
