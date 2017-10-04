Analysts at HSBC point out that the CAD rallied as the FX market began to price in a rising probability of the BoC hiking rates at its September meeting which followed strong data with the Q2 GDP release. “In the week leading up to the BoC rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD: Guided by the BoC – HSBC - October 4, 2017
- CAD keeps the firm note – TD - October 4, 2017
- MI Incidence Down With CT Angiography in Suspected CAD - October 4, 2017